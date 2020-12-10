POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will Armenia be held accountable for war crimes?
06:24
World
Will Armenia be held accountable for war crimes?
Human rights groups like Amnesty International have presented evidence that Armenia used cluster bombs, which are prohibited by international law, to attack the Azerbaijani city Barda in October which killed at least 21 civilians and injured dozens. We speak to head of the Azerbaijan Institute for Democracy and Human Rights Ahmad Shahidov on whether Armenia will be held accountable for war crimes. #Armenia #warcrimes #Barda
December 10, 2020
