Azerbaijan holds Victory Day parade

Azerbaijan is holding a military parade to mark the liberation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region from Armenian occupation. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is attending the parade at the invitation of his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev. We speak to Vice Rector for External and Government affairs at ADA University Fariz Ismailzade on what the mood is like in Baku. #Azerbaijan #VictoryDayparade #NagornoKarabakh