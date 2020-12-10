World Share

UK CLIMATE SUMMIT: Progress since Paris?

Britain wants to cut emission faster than any other industrialised country. Hot air? We may find out at this weekend’s global climate summit. Bob Ward Grantham Research Institute Claire James Campaign Against Climate Change Alison Doig Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.