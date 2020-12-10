POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
IUCN urges conservation efforts to protect wildlife
04:34
World
The world's freshwater dolphin species are facing extinction. And a further 35,000 other species are also under severe threat. But according to a new report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, there is some good news. Some animals, including the European Bison, are gaining in numbers. But still, the organizaiton's 'Red List' seems to have far less good news than bad. Head of the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List unit Craig Hilton-Taylor explains. #EndangeredSpecies #EuropeanBison #Wildlife
December 10, 2020
