BizTech Share

US states file lawsuit to break up tech giant Facebook | Money Talks

A large group of red and blue states in the US have banded together to against a common enemy: Facebook. They've joined the Federal Trade Commission and filed lawsuits to force the social media giant to give-up two of its most prized jewels. It's the latest regulatory backlash against tech firms, which policymakers say are growing too powerful and predatory. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Santosh Rao. He's the head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, and joins us from Princeton in New Jersey. #TechGiants #USstates #Facebook