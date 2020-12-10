ECB adds $600B to eurozone's pandemic bond buying programme | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The European Central Bank is pressuring E-U member governments to beef up their fiscal response to the pandemic, to ensure the bloc's rapid economic recovery. Following its policy meeting on Thursday, the monetary authority said it's doing its part by pouring more cash into the financial system. The ECB has added a further 600 billion dollars to bond buying scheme, bringing the total of to 2.1 trillion dollars. The Eurozone economy is forecast to shrink by 7.3 percent in 2020 but is expected to rebound next year as vaccine rollouts begin. #ECB #PandemicEmergencyPurchaseProgramme #PandemicStimulus
December 10, 2020
