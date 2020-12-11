POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Landowners call for a 'reset' in Australia's mining sector
Aboriginal landowners have called for a "reset" in Australia's lucrative mining sector after an inquiry pilloried Rio Tinto for blowing up a 46,000-year-old heritage site to expand an iron ore mine. We speak to Director of Policy and Communications at Minority Rights Group Carl Soderbergh about how indigenous rights have suffered from the supposed need for capitalism's continuing expansion. #Aboriginallandowners #indigenouspeople #RioTinto
December 11, 2020
