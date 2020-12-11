World Share

Hezbollah member sentenced to life for Hariri assassination

UN-backed tribunal sentences Hezbollah militant Salim Jamil #Ayyash to life in prison for his involvement in the #assassination of former Lebanese PM Rafik #Hariri.