An End to the Qatar Blockade? | KRG Wants PKK Out

Saudi Arabia is looking to patch its relationship with Qatar after a three-and-a-half-year blockade that split the Gulf region. With the help of the Trump administration, the countries are talking to end the crisis. Plus, we look at the situation in northern Iraq, where the Kurdistan Regional Government wants the PKK terror group out of the region. Abdullah Baabood Visiting Professor at Waseda University in Tokyo, Japan Giorgio Cafiero Founder and CEO of Gulf State Analytics Saad Al-Muttalibi Political Security Adviser at Baghdad Security Council Murat Aslan Security Researcher at SETA Foundation
December 11, 2020
