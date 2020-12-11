POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Are the Gulf Nations Reconciling With Qatar?
After three-and-a half years, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are on the verge of ending their conflict. In 2017, Saudi, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt cut all ties with Doha over allegations that they were too close to Iran and Iran-backed militant groups, an allegation Qatar denied. Now, a move towards the resolution of the crisis has been helped by the recent visit to the region by US Middle East envoy Jared Kushner. So could this be an effort to claim another win for the Trump administration before they leave office? And will the other Gulf countries also join the deal? Guests Abdullah Baabood Visiting Professor at Waseda University in Tokyo, Japan Giorgio Cafiero Founder and CEO of Gulf State Analytics
December 11, 2020
