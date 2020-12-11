POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Erbil, Baghdad Join Hands Against PKK Terror Group
12:31
World
Erbil, Baghdad Join Hands Against PKK Terror Group
Clashes in northern Iraq between the PKK terror group and Kurdistan Regional Government are raising fears of an all-out war. The Iraqi central government and KRG have deployed around 6,000 security forces near the Sinjar area to eliminate PKK presence, but that has only escalated the fighting. So could this turn into a full on war that can spell the end of the terror group in the region? Guests Saad Al-Muttalibi Political Security Adviser at Baghdad Security Council Murat Aslan Security Researcher at SETA Foundation
December 11, 2020
