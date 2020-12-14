World Share

French resistance against Covid-19 vaccine

While the world is excited about the Covid-19 vaccine, it poses a problem for the French president. Emmanuel Macron leads a country where there is deep mistrust of the government and of pharmaceutical companies. He needs to persuade France to trust what he is saying and accept vaccinations, and that may be difficult. TRT World's Francis Collings reports from Paris.