What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Britain, EU agree to go 'extra mile', press ahead with talks

There's still hope for a post-Brexit trade deal. Britain and the European Union have resumed their talks in Brussels. Both said on Sunday they're willing to go 'the extra mile' to find common ground. The EU's chief negotiator says there's been limited progress over the issues of fair competition and access to fishing in UK waters, ahead of a December 31st deadline. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. Next stage of Brexit 🇪🇺🇬🇧 👉 http://trt.world/16gc #BrexitDeal #FishingWaters #EU