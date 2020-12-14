POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Emirati royal buys "the most racist football team in Israel" | I Gotta Story To Tell | Episode 19
04:22
World
Emirati royal buys "the most racist football team in Israel" | I Gotta Story To Tell | Episode 19
Beitar Jerusalem has been declared by its own fans as the "most racist team in Israel". Chanting "Death to the Arabs" under the banner "Forever Pure", the club has long been tainted by acts of violence and discrimination. So, the situation gets even weirder when an Arab royal buys the club! Watch other episodes of 'I Gotta Story to Tell' 👉 http://trt.world/16gk #BeitarJerusalem #Israel #UAE
December 14, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?