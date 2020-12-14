World Share

Emirati royal buys "the most racist football team in Israel" | I Gotta Story To Tell | Episode 19

Beitar Jerusalem has been declared by its own fans as the "most racist team in Israel". Chanting "Death to the Arabs" under the banner "Forever Pure", the club has long been tainted by acts of violence and discrimination. So, the situation gets even weirder when an Arab royal buys the club! Watch other episodes of 'I Gotta Story to Tell' 👉 http://trt.world/16gk #BeitarJerusalem #Israel #UAE