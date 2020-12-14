World Share

DAYTON ACCORDS: A legacy of peace or problems?

Just how fragile is peace in Bosnia, a quarter of a century after the Dayton Accords ended the bloodiest conflict in Europe since the second world war. A generation may have grown up without seeing bloodshed, but ethnic tensions still exist. Did a deal to end the fighting actually end anything in the long-term? Guests: Marika Djolai European Center for Minority Issues Reuf Bajrovic Co-Chair of US-EU Alliance Marko Attila Hoare Historian Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.