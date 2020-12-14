POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Indian farmers are taking on ‘Godi Media’ and disinformation
02:21
World
Thousands of farmers in India continue to protests against three new laws to overhaul procurement and sale of produce. But protesting farmers say they are also fighting disinformation used to undermine their cause. They blame Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his pro-government media known as ‘Godi media’ of being behind the campaign and they are now fighting back. #GodiMedia #IndianFarmers #Punjab
December 14, 2020
