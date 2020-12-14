BizTech Share

Germany to get 11M doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by March | Money Talks

Germany's health ministry says it expects to receive 11-million doses of Pfizer BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine by March. Three to four million of those vaccine doses will be available as soon as January. As Germany waits for delivery, the government's announced a strict lockdown for the rest of the holiday season starting from Wednesday until January tenth. The country recorded nearly 30-thousand new infections and close to 6-hundred deaths from COVID-19 on Friday. The strict lockdown conditions will include the closure of non-essential shops, the shutting down of schools and the prohibition of public alcohol consumption. Europe's largest economy plans to cushion the economic impact through 13-point-3 billion dollars in support for businesses. For more on this, our correspondent Sibel Karkus gave us the latest from Stuttgart. #Germany #Pfizer #Covid19Regulations