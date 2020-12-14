EU, UK extend trade talks as clock ticks down to no deal | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Britain and the European Union have announced their Brexit negotiations are not grinding to a halt. Both say they're willing to go 'the extra mile' to find a last-minute trade deal. The announcement suggests there may have been progress over the issues of fair competition and access to fishing in UK waters, ahead of a December 31st deadline. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. For more on this, Thomas Sampson joined us from Edinburgh. He's an assistant professor of economics at the London School of Economics. #EU #UKbrexit #TradeTalks
December 14, 2020
