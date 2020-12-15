POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China's three Covid-19 vaccine candidates continue to develop
China's three Covid-19 vaccine candidates continue to develop
In China, the release of Sinovac's Phase 3 trial results for its coronavirus vaccine puts it one step closer towards mass use, globally. But Coronavac has already been widely administered in China, along with drugs developed by the other front-running Chinese vaccine manufacturer, Sinopharm. Patrick Fok spoke to a person who's had the jab. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #ChinaVaccines #Sinovac #Sinopharm
December 15, 2020
