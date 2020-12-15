POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mogadishu says it's cutting diplomatic ties with Nairobi
03:23
World

Somalia has announced it's cutting diplomatic ties with Kenya, in the latest escalation of tensions between the two neighbouring countries. The latest spat comes a day after the leader of Somalia's breakaway region - Somaliland, visited Nairobi and met with Kenya's president. Mogadishu says the invitation was a violation of Somali sovereignty and territorial integrity. Political analyst and the CEO of Rich Management Aly Khan Satchu has more. #Somalia #Kenya #DiplomaticTies
December 15, 2020
