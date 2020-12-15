What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

US imposes sanctions on Turkey for purchasing S-400 system

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has called on the alliance to find a positive solution following the US's decision to impose sanctions on Turkey. Ankara claims sanctions imposed by Washington over its purchase of the s400 missile system from Russia are unjust and says it will respond at a time and in a manner of its own choosing. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports. Turkey-US Relations 🇹🇷🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/1qsj #turkeyusrelations #turkeyus #s400