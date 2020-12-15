World Share

EU unveils draft legislation curbing power of tech giants

The European Union is once again flexing its muscles against Big Tech, threatening to break-up companies that continue to engage in anti-competitive behaviour. EU regulators are also looking to crack down on abusive social media content, announcing two new bills that would empower them to impose massive fines. The new laws could pose the biggest challenge to the unbridled rise of tech firms. Paolo Montecillo has more. Science & Technology news 👉 http://trt.world/13sf #europe #techregulations #eubigtech