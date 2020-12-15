POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey and Azerbaijan sign off on new natural gas pipeline | Money Talks
Turkey and Azerbaijan are building a pipeline to supply natural gas to the city of Nakhcivan. The project will be jointly operated by Ankara's BOTAS Petroluem Pipeline Corporation and Baku's State Oil Company. The pipe runs 85 kilometres from Turkey's eastern city of Igdir to Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan. It will transport around 500 million cubic metres of natural gas a year. Matthew Bryza is a former US ambassador to Azerbaijan. He told us what the project means in geopolitical terms. #NaturalGas #AnkaraPipeline #Azerbaijan
December 15, 2020
