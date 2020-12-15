POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK food delivery firm Deliveroo offers virtual party packs | Money Talks
UK food delivery firm Deliveroo offers virtual party packs | Money Talks
From December the 23rd to the 27th up to three families will be allowed to form a 'Christmas Bubble' in the UK. As for large office parties, they'll have to move online if they're going to happen at all. But some companies are cashing-in on Christmas 2020 by offering festive deliveries and many of these delivery businesses, have seen major growth all year round. Natalie Powell reports. #VirtualPartyPacks #Deliveroo #Christmas
December 15, 2020
