POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trafficking networks prey on Rohingya seeking a better life
02:21
World
Trafficking networks prey on Rohingya seeking a better life
Video evidence has emerged that appears to show the brutal treatment of Rohingya refugees by human traffickers. The footage was shot in August, a few days before the refugees on a Malaysia-bound boat were turned back to Bangladesh. A word of warning, you may find the following images, taken by one of the smugglers, disturbing. Natasha Hussain reports. Rohingya Refugee Crisis 👉 http://trt.world/1qwy #Rohingya #HumanTraffickers #Bangladesh
December 16, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?