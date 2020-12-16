World Share

FRANCE ENERGY: The nuclear option?

France is also moving to renewables, but more slowly than others. So does nuclear power still have a big future? This is RT Guests: Rauli Partanen Science Writer Professor Rob Gross Director of UK Energy Research Centre Mycle Schneider International Nuclear Policy Analyst