POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Morocco-Israel Reconciliation Deal
25:40
World
Morocco-Israel Reconciliation Deal
In a deal brokered by the Trump administration, Morocco has normalised ties with Israel, making them the fourth Arab League member to do so. In return, Morocco requested the US recognise its sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara region; an area claimed by the Polisario Front, a nationalist movement backed by Algeria that has pursued independence for more than 40 years. So will this deal bring stability to the region? Or will it further fuel the conflict? Guests Yasmine Hasnaoui Board Member of the Institute of Saharan Studies Al Andalous and North African Affairs Specialist Oubi Bachir Member of the Polisario Front Leadership Mohamed Daadaoui Professor of Political Science at Oklahoma City University and Author of 'Moroccan Monarchy and the Islamist Challenge'
December 16, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?