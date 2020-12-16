Pandemic takes a toll on South Africa's middle class | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Africa’s middle class is shrinking, as people are getting poorer. That’s according to leading debt counsellors. They say the sluggish economy, worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, is forcing people to downgrade their lifestyles. And many of those still holding on to middle-class status are doing so by taking out unsecured loans. Ntshepeng Motema takes a look at the struggles and resilience of South Africans. #SouthAfrica #MiddleClass #Covid19
December 16, 2020
