BizTech Share

Pandemic takes a toll on South Africa's middle class | Money Talks

South Africa’s middle class is shrinking, as people are getting poorer. That’s according to leading debt counsellors. They say the sluggish economy, worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, is forcing people to downgrade their lifestyles. And many of those still holding on to middle-class status are doing so by taking out unsecured loans. Ntshepeng Motema takes a look at the struggles and resilience of South Africans. #SouthAfrica #MiddleClass #Covid19