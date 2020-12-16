BizTech Share

Canberra seeks WTO mediation over Beijing's barley tariffs | Money Talks

Australia is asking the World Trade Organization to review Chinese tariffs on barley. The crop is used to make beer and feed livestock. And under normal conditions, Australia earns about a billion dollars a year selling it to China. But this year, relations between China and Australia are anything but normal. Canberra's latest move against Beijing threatens to worsen already-strained relations with its biggest trading partner. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Paul Frighters in London. He's a professor of well-being economics at the London School of Economics and Political Science. #WorldTradeOrganization #BarleyTariffs #ChinaSanctions