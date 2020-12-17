POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ten US states accuse Alphabet of anticompetitive behaviour | Money Talks
Google's parent company, Alphabet, is facing yet another lawsuit for its alleged anti- competitive behaviour. Several US states are suing the digital giant for manipulating the online market for advertisements, destroying competition and exploiting consumers. The charges come amid rising calls for tougher regulations for internet and social media companies, and could force the break-up of Google, Facebook and other tech giants. For more on this, William Kovacic joined us from Clifton, Virginia. He's law professor specialising in anti-trust at the George Washington University. He is also the former chair of the Federal Trade Commission. #Google #AntiCompetitiveBehaviour #Facebook
December 17, 2020
