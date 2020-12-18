World Share

Refugee Campaign: New campaign aims to show the passions of displaced people

Turkey hosts the largest number of refugees in the world, with just under four million displaced people escaping violence and persecution in their home countries. A new campaign by the International Federation of the Red Cross aims to highlight the dreams of young refugees - from singers to freestyle runners. It does so by connecting influencers with refugees to inspire and encourage them. We speak to Parkour Athlete Pedro Leon Gome and Parkour Runner Davud Hicazi. #RefugeesTurkey #Redcrossredcrescentsocieties #powertobe