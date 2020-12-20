POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Millions of people in England under lockdown for Christmas
The UK has imposed a strict lockdown on more than 16 million people and reversed plans to ease the restrictions over Christmas. Shops are shut and about a third of England's population is now under 'stay at home' orders. As Liz Maddock reports, it's a rash decision to try to slow a new, fast-spreading strain of Covid-19. Coronavirus in UK 🇬🇧 👉 http://trt.world/13c8 #ChristmasLockdown #England #Covid19
December 20, 2020
