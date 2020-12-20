POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israelis get Covid-19 vaccine as Palestinians forced to wait
02:00
World
Israelis get Covid-19 vaccine as Palestinians forced to wait
Israel has begun its mass vaccination drive against Covid-19. It's reached an agreement with Pfizer to buy eight million doses of its vaccine - and has secured another six million doses of the Moderna jab. That's enough to cover about half its population. But as Liz Maddock reports, Palestinians will have to wait. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #Vaccine #Israel #Moderna
December 20, 2020
