Biker Santas bring awareness to child abuse
01:07
World
Santas on bikes in Tokyo are parading through the streets to bring awareness to child abuse. Japan’s child abuse cases saw a rise between January and March of this year compared to last year’s numbers, as families stayed home during the pandemic. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #Bikers #Santas #ChildAbuse
December 20, 2020
