Singapore first country to approve sale of lab-grown chicken

Food regulators in Singapore are the first in the world to approve the sale of lab-grown chicken for consumption. US start-up Eat Just will be selling its so-called 'clean meat' there. Our reporter Melanie Ralph finds out more and conducts a taste test.