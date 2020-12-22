POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Farmers struggle to adapt to changing weather patterns
02:04
World
Farmers struggle to adapt to changing weather patterns
Covid-19 restrictions may be curtailing holiday fun in the Big Apple, but the Christmas spirit is bright judging by booming sales of Christmas trees. Demand at New Jersey farms is double or even triple what it is normally. But with climate change and building a sustainable economy at the top of President-elect Joe Biden's agenda, are there environmental issues with this seasonal crop? Stephanie Sprague went to the Garden State to find out more. Why, What, Who? 👉 http://trt.world/1rms #christmastree #christmastreeshortage #climatechange
December 22, 2020
