2020 in Literature

On this special episode of Showcase; Nobel Prize in Literature 2020 00:19 Fiona Sampson, Poet and Writer 01:37 The Booker Prize 2020 Longlist 05:48 Sameer Rahim, Judge of The 2020 Booker Prize 05:58 Diversity in the Booker Prize Shortlist 09:50 Fiammetta Rocco, Culture Correspondent at The Economist 10:19 Avni Doshi's Burnt Sugar 13:49 Avni Doshi, Author of 'Burnt Sugar' 14:24 2020 Booker Prize Winner 17:05 Aasmah Mir, Broadcaster and Journalist 17:39 The British Book Awards 2020 22:19 Jude Cook, Novelist and Literary Critic 22:50 #Literature #Book #Pandemic