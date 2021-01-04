POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
2020 in Literature
26:00
World
2020 in Literature
On this special episode of Showcase; Nobel Prize in Literature 2020 00:19 Fiona Sampson, Poet and Writer 01:37 The Booker Prize 2020 Longlist 05:48 Sameer Rahim, Judge of The 2020 Booker Prize 05:58 Diversity in the Booker Prize Shortlist 09:50 Fiammetta Rocco, Culture Correspondent at The Economist 10:19 Avni Doshi's Burnt Sugar 13:49 Avni Doshi, Author of 'Burnt Sugar' 14:24 2020 Booker Prize Winner 17:05 Aasmah Mir, Broadcaster and Journalist 17:39 The British Book Awards 2020 22:19 Jude Cook, Novelist and Literary Critic 22:50 #Literature #Book #Pandemic
January 4, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?