Report: US considers legal immunity for Saudi crown prince

The US government is reportedly considering granting Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman immunity from a federal lawsuit. The Washington Post says the Saudi government has requested the Crown Prince be exempt from any liability after being accused of an attempted assassination of a former top intelligence officer. International human rights lawyer Toby Cadman has more. #SaudiCrownPrince #legalimmunity #SaadAljabri