Covid-19 is now the major talking point
04:45
World
It's a virus we'd never heard of before, with a name that's now part of the global lexicon. Last year, we had no idea how our wishes may change, and that the freedom to hug our family and friends would supersede anything else. TRT World Health Correspondent Nicola Hill looks at what we've learned in a year of coronavirus. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #CoronavirusPandemic #Covid19 #Virus
December 22, 2020
