Prominent Afghan activist killed by unknown gunmen in Kabul
03:47
World
A prominent activist in Afghanistan on election transparency has been killed by gunmen in Kabul. Yousuf Rasheed was attacked in the southern part of the capital on his way to work. Rasheed was the head of the Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan, an organisation that promotes good governance and democracy. Former adviser to the Afghan government Torek Farhad weighs in. #Afghanactivist #YusufRasheed #FreeandFairElectionForum
December 23, 2020
