POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Investigators find human remains near blast site in Nashville, Tennessee
01:37
World
Investigators find human remains near blast site in Nashville, Tennessee
A parked camper van has exploded in the US city of Nashville, Tennessee, injuring three people. Police say the blast on Christmas Day was 'intentional'. Investigators have found tissue at the blast site. Tests are underway to determine if they're human remains. Natasha Hussain reports. Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b #NashvilleExplosion #Tennessee #CamperVanBlast
December 26, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?