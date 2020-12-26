POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa has been spared the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic
05:05
World
Africa has some of the lowest Covid-19 infection rates in the world, but countries like South Africa are seeing a spike in cases. Ntshepeng Motema, takes a look back at how the continent has responded to the virus, picking out the good, the bad and the bizarre. She begins in South Africa, which has the highest number of cases and deaths in the region. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #Covid19 #Pandemic #AfricanCountries
December 26, 2020
