Africa has been spared the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic

Africa has some of the lowest Covid-19 infection rates in the world, but countries like South Africa are seeing a spike in cases. Ntshepeng Motema, takes a look back at how the continent has responded to the virus, picking out the good, the bad and the bizarre. She begins in South Africa, which has the highest number of cases and deaths in the region. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #Covid19 #Pandemic #AfricanCountries