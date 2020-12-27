POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus causes economic struggle in the US during 2020
02:47
World
Coronavirus causes economic struggle in the US during 2020
The pandemic has forced many people in the US to face struggles they've never seen before. There've been foreclosures, small businesses have been forced to close, and there's been large-scale unemployment. Lining up for supplies at food banks is also new to many. TRT World's Frank Ucciardo takes a look back at how the pandemic has affected Americans. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #USEconomy #Covid19 #Unemployment
December 27, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?