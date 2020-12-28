World Share

Ethiopia unrest: Rights group warn death toll from massacre will rise

Human rights groups in Ethiopia are warning the death toll from a massacre will rise as many people are still unaccounted for. Earlier the Red Cross said at least 222 people had been killed in Wednesday’s violence while local officials estimate the numbers at one hundred. Senior Advisor at the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission Aaron Maasho weighs in. #Ethiopia #BenishangulGumuzregion #massacre