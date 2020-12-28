POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ethiopia unrest: Rights group warn death toll from massacre will rise
04:25
World
Ethiopia unrest: Rights group warn death toll from massacre will rise
Human rights groups in Ethiopia are warning the death toll from a massacre will rise as many people are still unaccounted for. Earlier the Red Cross said at least 222 people had been killed in Wednesday’s violence while local officials estimate the numbers at one hundred. Senior Advisor at the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission Aaron Maasho weighs in. #Ethiopia #BenishangulGumuzregion #massacre
December 28, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?