Turkish defence minister visits Libya to inspect troops
03:27
World
Turkish defence minister visits Libya to inspect troops
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar is in Libya to inspect Turkish military units in the war-torn country. His visit follows a threat from warlord Khalifa Haftar to use force against Turkish troops in Libya. Turkey’s military assistance to the UN-recognised government has helped stop Haftar’s year-long offensive on Tripoli. Former Director of News and Programmes at TRT Arabi Resul Serdar Atas explains. #Turkey #Libya #WarlordKhalifaHaftar
December 28, 2020
