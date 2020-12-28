POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey warns of retaliation if troops are attacked in Libya
04:26
World

Turkey’s defence minister has issued a warning to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar. Hulusi Akar says Turkish forces will retaliate if Haftar’s militia attacks any of its soldiers. The defence minister has been visiting the Turkish troops in Libya after Hafter threatened to target them. Libyan journalist and political activist Ashur Shamis has more on Haftar’s threats. #Turkey #Libya #KhalifaHaftar
December 28, 2020
