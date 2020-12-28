POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bangladesh ships second group of Rohingyas to controversial island
Bangladesh ships second group of Rohingyas to controversial island
Bangladesh has begun moving a second group of Rohingya refugees to a flood-prone island, despite opposition from human rights groups. Almost one thousand people are being transported to the remote island of Bhashan Char in the Bay of Bengal. We speak to Co-founder of the Free Rohingya Coalition and a fellow at the genocide documentation centre of Cambodia,Dr Maung Zarni about the plight of the Rohingya. #Bangladesh #Rohingyarefugees #BhashanCharisland
December 28, 2020
