Ankara and London to sign post-Brexit free trade deal

Turkey and the UK are to sign a free trade deal on Tuesday. It's the UK's first since it negotiated a post-Brexit trade agreement with the EU. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the deal will be Turkey's most important since its 1995 Customs Union with the EU. We speak to former economic adviser at the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and UN, Torek Farhadi. #freetradepact #Turkey #UK