World Share

Saudi rights activist Loujain al Hathloul sentenced to almost six years in jail

The jailing of a prominent Saudi Arabian women’s rights activist has been described as deeply troubling by the United Nations. Loujain al Hathloul has been sentenced to five years and eight months in prison. She is among almost a dozen activists detained since May 2018 for championing the rights of women. International human rights lawyer Toby Cadman explains whether there are legal avenues open to al Hathloul and her fellow prisoners. #LoujainalHathloul #SaudiArabia #jail