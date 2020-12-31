POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK wants new drones in wake of Azerbaijan's victory in Nagorno-Karabakh war
02:37
World
UK wants new drones in wake of Azerbaijan's victory in Nagorno-Karabakh war
The UK is expected to begin a new armed drone programme coming after London witnessed the success of Azerbaijan’s drone campaign in the war over Nagorno-Karabakh. Experts say cost effective Turkish drone technology likely helped Baku win back parts of Azerbaijan from Armenia. We speak to Senior Research Fellow, Modern Deterrence Project Elisabeth Braw. #UK #Turkishdrones #NagornoKarabakh
December 31, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?